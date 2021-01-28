Morgan Stanley Raises NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target to $80.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.40 to $68.30 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

NIO stock traded up $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $58.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,583,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,856,125. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NIO has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.69 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.94.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.00 million. Research analysts forecast that NIO will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in NIO by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 23,937 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of NIO by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 452,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,031,000 after acquiring an additional 95,296 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in NIO by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

