Morgan Stanley Reiterates “€82.00” Price Target for Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL)

Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) received a €82.00 ($96.47) target price from equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ZAL. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Warburg Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €85.23 ($100.27).

FRA ZAL opened at €97.04 ($114.16) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €91.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is €79.54. Zalando SE has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

