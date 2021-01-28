Morgan Stanley Reiterates Underweight Rating for M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF)

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get M&G alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MGPUF remained flat at $$2.48 on Thursday. M&G has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $3.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.