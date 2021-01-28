Moseley Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 299.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,061 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 1.3% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 334.6% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,874,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,804 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 288.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,623,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,406 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 252.7% in the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,039,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,056 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,802,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,684 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,492,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,348 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $3,321,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,328 shares of company stock valued at $12,696,954. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $80.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.69. The company has a market cap of $157.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

