MotaCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $347.00 (MOTA)

MotaCoin (CURRENCY:MOTA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. MotaCoin has a total market cap of $172,775.24 and $347.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MotaCoin has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One MotaCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MotaCoin alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00057045 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About MotaCoin

MotaCoin (MOTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 67,208,021 coins and its circulating supply is 32,759,735 coins. The official website for MotaCoin is www.motacoin.net

MotaCoin Coin Trading

MotaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MotaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MotaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MotaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MotaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MotaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.