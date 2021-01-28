Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Shares Down 1.1%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF)’s share price traded down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.53. 88,670 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 39,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $110.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34.

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a negative return on equity of 20.73% and a negative net margin of 90.08%. The firm had revenue of $35.53 million for the quarter.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North Project consisting of 22 federal leases and 58 claims covering an area of 67,164 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

