MovieBloc Price Tops $0.0016 (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One MovieBloc coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $10.89 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00070358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.32 or 0.00890851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006032 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00052349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.23 or 0.04279319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00014587 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017825 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc's total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,983,927,905 coins. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io .

The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

MovieBloc can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

