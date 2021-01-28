Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Trading Up 1.2%

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.23 and last traded at $22.15. 28,421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 31,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

MHGVY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Mowi ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Pareto Securities downgraded Mowi ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Mowi ASA alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.51.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

Mowi ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MHGVY)

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Mowi ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mowi ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.