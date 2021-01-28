Mpac Group plc (MPAC.L) (LON:MPAC) Shares Down 2.2%

Mpac Group plc (MPAC.L) (LON:MPAC) dropped 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 410 ($5.36) and last traded at GBX 440 ($5.75). Approximately 206,754 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 75,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 450 ($5.88).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Mpac Group plc (MPAC.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Mpac Group plc (MPAC.L) alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 457.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 365.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. The company has a market capitalization of £88.75 million and a P/E ratio of 19.56.

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sector worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions, automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions , turnkey solutions, and design and integration of packaging systems.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Mpac Group plc (MPAC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mpac Group plc (MPAC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.