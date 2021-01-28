MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Trading Down 6.2%

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)’s share price dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.73 and last traded at $16.76. Approximately 1,855,078 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 735,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.86.

MSGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MSG Networks from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSG Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

The firm has a market cap of $950.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $157.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.79 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 25.97%. MSG Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MSG Networks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in MSG Networks by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in MSG Networks by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in MSG Networks by 14.5% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in MSG Networks by 19.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN)

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

