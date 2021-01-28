mStable USD (MUSD) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $829,921.00

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. mStable USD has a market cap of $37.06 million and $829,921.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002909 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,877.29 or 0.99233768 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00024192 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00022813 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000225 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 105.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002818 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000368 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 37,317,641 tokens. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

mStable USD Token Trading

mStable USD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

