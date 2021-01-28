MTM Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000. Bank of America comprises about 1.0% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $90,723,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,968 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,820,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $38,891,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC opened at $30.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day moving average is $26.84.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

