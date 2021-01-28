MTM Investment Management LLC Takes $1.13 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $91.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

