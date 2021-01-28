MU Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 1,620 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,490 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 4.2% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Stryker by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $328,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $10,132,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Insiders sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.00.

NYSE:SYK traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $228.02. 8,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,987. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $247.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.65 and a 200 day moving average of $216.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $85.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

