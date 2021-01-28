MU Investments Co. Ltd. Has $4.50 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 4.0% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,957,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,015,000 after acquiring an additional 41,706 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 883,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,254,000 after buying an additional 226,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $77.66. The stock had a trading volume of 97,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,059,481. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $89.20. The company has a market cap of $196.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.