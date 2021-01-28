MU Investments Co. Ltd. Has $4.59 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. 3M accounts for about 4.1% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $184.42. The stock had a trading volume of 27,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,482. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.27. The stock has a market cap of $106.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday. Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.58.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

