MU Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 8,010 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores comprises about 4.4% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,717,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,147,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $507,974,000 after acquiring an additional 147,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $3.80 on Thursday, reaching $111.69. The company had a trading volume of 11,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,579. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.65. The firm has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 128.44, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

ROST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.09.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.