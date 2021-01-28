MU Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up 4.1% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Seeyond boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.72.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $766,801.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,195.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.03. 6,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,487. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $120.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.