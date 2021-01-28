Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Upgraded at Cowen

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MWA. Boenning Scattergood raised Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $13.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $180,373.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,495.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard G. Rethore sold 12,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $150,684.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock worth $381,434 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 236.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 9.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 36.5% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

