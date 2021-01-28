MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Stock Price Down 5.5%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)’s share price dropped 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.22. Approximately 2,599,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 2,227,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPLN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on MultiPlan in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on MultiPlan in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.23.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Corporate Investors Viii H&F bought 1,597,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $13,321,682.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Stuart Klein bought 741,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $4,890,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,464,597 shares of company stock valued at $26,235,288.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPLN. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in MultiPlan in the fourth quarter worth $4,075,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MultiPlan in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in MultiPlan in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MultiPlan in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MultiPlan in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MultiPlan Corporation provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs for consumers and payors through data-driven algorithms that detect claims anomalies; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers and include independent preferred provider organizations in the United States; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges before claims are paid.

