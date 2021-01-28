Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €240.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned a €240.00 ($282.35) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MEURV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays set a €274.00 ($322.35) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €265.00 ($311.76) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €249.64 ($293.70).

Munchener Ruckvers has a one year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a one year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

