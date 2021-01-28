Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)’s share price fell 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.66 and last traded at $12.93. 7,994,521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 5,886,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MUR. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 3.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.62.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $25,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,645.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $259,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,982.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,365 shares of company stock worth $384,383. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,511,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,970 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,785,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,794 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 531.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,092,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 919,484 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after acquiring an additional 810,370 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 15.6% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,608,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,184,000 after buying an additional 488,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

