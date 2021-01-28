Myanmar Investments International Limited (MIL.L) (LON:MIL) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Myanmar Investments International Limited (MIL.L) (LON:MIL)’s share price traded down 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 131,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.74. The firm has a market cap of £266,759.50 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00.

About Myanmar Investments International Limited (MIL.L) (LON:MIL)

Myanmar Investments International Limited is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in investments in start-up, expansion capital, and buyouts stages. The firm prefers to invest in equity, quasi-equity or debt instruments. Its investments are classified into core holdings and financial holdings.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Myanmar Investments International Limited (MIL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myanmar Investments International Limited (MIL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.