MYR Group Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.72 Per Share (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) – KeyCorp issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for MYR Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.72 per share for the year.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $607.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.59 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MYRG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sidoti began coverage on shares of MYR Group in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MYR Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

MYR Group stock opened at $59.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $995.09 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $67.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 107.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the second quarter worth about $48,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 317.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 123.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 19,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $953,563.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 221,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,761,833.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $342,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,571.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,333. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

