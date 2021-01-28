Mysterium Price Up 82% This Week (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded up 66.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Mysterium token can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mysterium has a total market capitalization of $8.07 million and approximately $409,696.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mysterium has traded up 82% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mysterium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00068126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.71 or 0.00898299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006090 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00049619 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,387.97 or 0.04202167 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014849 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017887 BTC.

Mysterium Token Profile

Mysterium (MYST) is a token. It was first traded on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 tokens. The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mysterium

Mysterium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mysterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mysterium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mysterium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.