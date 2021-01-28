MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Trading Up 9.8%

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)’s share price traded up 9.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.88 and last traded at $33.75. 656,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,546,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.74.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. operates as a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through its sites and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

