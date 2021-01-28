MyWish (WISH) Market Cap Tops $2.89 Million

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 52.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, MyWish has traded 104.3% higher against the US dollar. One MyWish token can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000918 BTC on exchanges. MyWish has a market cap of $2.89 million and $26,941.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00067907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.63 or 0.00895568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006081 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00049329 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,384.77 or 0.04194897 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014831 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017926 BTC.

MyWish Token Profile

WISH is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io

Buying and Selling MyWish

MyWish can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars.

