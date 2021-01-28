N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) (LON:BWNG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $53.99

N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) (LON:BWNG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $53.99 and traded as high as $64.70. N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) shares last traded at $62.00, with a volume of 2,446,965 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 60 ($0.78).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.58, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 63.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 53.99. The firm has a market cap of £179.51 million and a PE ratio of 6.89.

In other news, insider Rachel Izzard acquired 57,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £34,999.97 ($45,727.68).

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Oxendales, Figleaves, House of Bath, High and Mighty, Fasion World, Premier Man, Slimma, Diva, Dannimac, and Ambrose Wilson brands.

