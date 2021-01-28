Naka Bodhi Token Hits 24-Hour Volume of $52,325.00 (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Naka Bodhi Token has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $52,325.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00051544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00128653 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.49 or 0.00270782 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00067854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00065775 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.76 or 0.00334423 BTC.

About Naka Bodhi Token

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Token Trading

Naka Bodhi Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naka Bodhi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Naka Bodhi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

