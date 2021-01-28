Namecoin (NMC) Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a total market cap of $11.31 million and approximately $61,932.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,816.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $394.89 or 0.01203330 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.19 or 0.00515563 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00043182 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000543 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000225 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

