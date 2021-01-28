NANJCOIN Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.00 (NANJ)

NANJCOIN (CURRENCY:NANJ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 28th. One NANJCOIN token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. NANJCOIN has a market cap of $256,053.88 and $5.00 worth of NANJCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NANJCOIN has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00066255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.85 or 0.00869210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00048440 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.15 or 0.04143082 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014472 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017697 BTC.

NANJCOIN Profile

NANJCOIN (NANJ) is a token. It was first traded on February 6th, 2018. NANJCOIN’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,361,889,557 tokens. The official website for NANJCOIN is nanjcoin.com . The official message board for NANJCOIN is nanjcoin.com/blog . NANJCOIN’s official Twitter account is @nanjcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NANJCOIN Token Trading

NANJCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NANJCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NANJCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NANJCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

