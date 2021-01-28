Nano (NANO) Hits Market Capitalization of $487.08 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 23% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, Nano has traded 25.5% higher against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $3.66 or 0.00011281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $487.08 million and approximately $90.75 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,402.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,340.96 or 0.04138469 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.03 or 0.00401282 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.04 or 0.01216079 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.68 or 0.00523679 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 155.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.47 or 0.00421178 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004046 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.27 or 0.00269328 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00023770 BTC.

Nano Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.