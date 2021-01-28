Nano One Materials Corp. (NNO.V) (CVE:NNO) Director Paul Frank Matysek Sells 10,000 Shares

Nano One Materials Corp. (NNO.V) (CVE:NNO) Director Paul Frank Matysek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.25, for a total transaction of C$62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,659,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,372,393.75.

Paul Frank Matysek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Paul Frank Matysek sold 5,000 shares of Nano One Materials Corp. (NNO.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.02, for a total transaction of C$30,100.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Paul Frank Matysek sold 5,000 shares of Nano One Materials Corp. (NNO.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.35, for a total transaction of C$31,750.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Paul Frank Matysek sold 80,000 shares of Nano One Materials Corp. (NNO.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total transaction of C$417,600.00.

Nano One Materials Corp. (NNO.V) stock traded down C$0.31 on Thursday, hitting C$5.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,376. The firm has a market cap of C$464.52 million and a P/E ratio of -109.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.21. Nano One Materials Corp. has a one year low of C$0.75 and a one year high of C$6.50.

Nano One Materials Corp. engages in the production of high performance cathode materials used in lithium ion batteries in Canada. It serves the energy storage, specialty ceramics, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, aerospace, dental, catalysts, and communications markets. The company has a strategic agreement with Pulead Technology Industry Co, Ltd.

