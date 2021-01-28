NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Trading Up 7.3%

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s share price shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.02 and last traded at $68.24. 482,553 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 794,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.59.

NSTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.97 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.12.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. The firm had revenue of $31.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $1,808,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,064,897.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 10,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $606,877.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,102.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,343 shares of company stock worth $3,183,251 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 15.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 57.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

