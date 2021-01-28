NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Trading Down 13.4%

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)’s share price dropped 13.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 533,812 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 478,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.52.

Get NanoViricides alerts:

NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NanoViricides in the third quarter worth $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoViricides in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoViricides during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NanoViricides in the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in NanoViricides by 60,928.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 107,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

NanoViricides Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. Its products pipeline includes HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.