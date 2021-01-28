NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Trading Down 13.4%

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)’s share price dropped 13.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 533,812 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 478,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.52.
NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter.
NanoViricides Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)
NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. Its products pipeline includes HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis.
