NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) Shares Down 6%

NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) shares dropped 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.76 and last traded at $18.58. Approximately 1,317,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,739,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NantKwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 2.61.

In other NantKwest news, insider Barry J. Simon sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $2,346,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,300,540 shares in the company, valued at $59,574,747. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Sonja Nelson sold 39,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $534,871.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,681 shares in the company, valued at $812,855.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,227 shares of company stock worth $3,588,102. Corporate insiders own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NK. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of NantKwest in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NantKwest by 24.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,733,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,282,000 after buying an additional 341,483 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NantKwest by 22.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 37,948 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NantKwest during the second quarter worth about $1,385,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NantKwest during the second quarter worth about $258,000. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK)

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

