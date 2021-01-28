Nasdacoin (NSD) Trading Up 22.5% Over Last 7 Days

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $206,812.10 and $296,214.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Nasdacoin

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,496,154 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

Nasdacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

