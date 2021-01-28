Nasdaq, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Nasdaq has raised its dividend payment by 32.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

NDAQ stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,471. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $144.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.29.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.97.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

