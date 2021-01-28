Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) traded up 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $109.89 and last traded at $108.64. 1,047,026 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 980,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Natera from $92.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Get Natera alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.03 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.87.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The business had revenue of $98.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 61,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $4,601,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total value of $7,317,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 572,574 shares in the company, valued at $46,555,991.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 472,025 shares of company stock valued at $41,055,454 in the last ninety days. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Natera by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 49,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.