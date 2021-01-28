National Bank Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.49. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hydro One Limited (H.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS.
Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.90 billion for the quarter.
Shares of H stock opened at C$29.94 on Thursday. Hydro One Limited has a 12 month low of C$20.25 and a 12 month high of C$30.57. The firm has a market cap of C$17.89 billion and a PE ratio of 9.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$29.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.66.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.2536 dividend. This is a boost from Hydro One Limited (H.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Hydro One Limited (H.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.68%.
About Hydro One Limited (H.TO)
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.
