National Bank Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.49. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hydro One Limited (H.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.90 billion for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CSFB set a C$28.00 target price on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$29.58.

Shares of H stock opened at C$29.94 on Thursday. Hydro One Limited has a 12 month low of C$20.25 and a 12 month high of C$30.57. The firm has a market cap of C$17.89 billion and a PE ratio of 9.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$29.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.2536 dividend. This is a boost from Hydro One Limited (H.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Hydro One Limited (H.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.68%.

About Hydro One Limited (H.TO)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

