National Bank Financial Increases Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) (TSE:HWX) Price Target to C$4.00

Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) (TSE:HWX) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) alerts:

HWX traded up C$0.03 on Thursday, reaching C$2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,656. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 102.54, a current ratio of 103.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$553.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50. Headwater Exploration Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.21.

Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) (TSE:HWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) news, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.90, for a total value of C$40,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 323,618 shares in the company, valued at C$938,492.20.

Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in New Brunswick.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.