National Bank Financial Lowers Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$189.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price reduced by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$190.00 to C$189.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CTC.A. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$168.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$122.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of Canadian Tire stock traded up C$0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$168.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,945. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of C$67.15 and a 52 week high of C$181.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$170.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$147.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.20. The firm has a market cap of C$10.26 billion and a PE ratio of 17.31.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

