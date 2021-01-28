National Bank Financial Weighs in on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO)’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO)’s FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$712.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$806.00 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KEY. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. CSFB increased their target price on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their target price on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.29.

KEY opened at C$24.10 on Thursday. Keyera Corp. has a 52-week low of C$10.04 and a 52-week high of C$36.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.25. The company has a market cap of C$5.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 253.63%.

About Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

