National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.24-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $325-355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $316.97 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of National Instruments from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.43.

Shares of National Instruments stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $42.62. The company had a trading volume of 946,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $308.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that National Instruments will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $47,256.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,441.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

