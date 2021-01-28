National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) updated its first quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.24-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $325-355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $316.97 million.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of National Instruments from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.43.
Shares of National Instruments stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $42.62. The company had a trading volume of 946,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89.
In related news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $47,256.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,441.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.
National Instruments Company Profile
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.
