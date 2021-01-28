National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.24-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $325-355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $316.99 million.National Instruments also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.24-0.38 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.62. The company had a trading volume of 945,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,066. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day moving average is $37.89.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $308.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.05 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that National Instruments will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on NATI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered National Instruments from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.43.

In other National Instruments news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $47,256.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,441.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

