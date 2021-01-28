National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives Has $6.08 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.1% of National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,937,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,555,000 after purchasing an additional 980,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,208,000 after purchasing an additional 720,076 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,262,000 after purchasing an additional 575,742 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $76,417,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,959,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,539,000 after purchasing an additional 333,101 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

Shares of PEP opened at $138.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.96 and a 200 day moving average of $139.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $190.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

