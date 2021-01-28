National Oilwell Varco (NOV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect National Oilwell Varco to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). National Oilwell Varco had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect National Oilwell Varco to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
National Oilwell Varco stock opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. National Oilwell Varco has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.22.
About National Oilwell Varco
National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.
