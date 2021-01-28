National Oilwell Varco (NOV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect National Oilwell Varco to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). National Oilwell Varco had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect National Oilwell Varco to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

National Oilwell Varco stock opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. National Oilwell Varco has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of National Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of National Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.23.

About National Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

