Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GASNY has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Santander raised shares of Naturgy Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GASNY traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 130,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,384. Naturgy Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Gas and Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America South Zone Infrastructures, Latin America North Zone Infrastructures, and Rest segments.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.