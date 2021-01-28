NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Raised to Hold at Investec

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Investec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Redburn Partners downgraded NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NatWest Group stock opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. NatWest Group has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion and a PE ratio of 23.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.72.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

