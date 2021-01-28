Navcoin Price Tops $0.22 (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000678 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $15.83 million and $472,408.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 16.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001723 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000154 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017974 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 70,826,187 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin

Navcoin Coin Trading

Navcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

